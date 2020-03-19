|
Robert Beecher (Bob) Hunter
Robert Beecher (Bob) Hunter died March 15, just a few days short of his 83rd birthday. He was born and raised in upstate New York. He earned a scholarship to Cornell University and stayed on to earn a J.D degree.
He moved to Phoenix in 1961 and briefly practiced law, then worked in banking. In the mid-70's he found his true vocation in real estate. He worked for decades as a realtor, eventually specializing as a court appointed realtor. This work provided an endless supply of houses to flip and good stories.
AA saved Bob's life and the AA community provided some of the most meaningful relationships in his life. His decades long sobriety was one of his proudest accomplishments. He loved his sponsors and those he sponsored.
Bob was loved by some wonderful women and was worshipped by some of the best dogs ever.
Bob loved words, both spoken and written. He enjoyed nothing more than to regale a group for hours with great stories. His family will be telling Bob stories for years to come. He loved to travel, loved making and eating fantastic food, playing cards, and swearing. He loved ice cream and maple syrup and always wanted just a little more.
He was incredibly proud of his 4 children and 8 grandchildren and their accomplishments. He was somewhat amazed that he didn't mess them up too much.
He is survived by his children, Mary (John) Jackson, Susan (Kevin) Bentler, Guy (Deborah) Lusk, and Tiffany (Brandon) McDermott; and his eight grandchildren, Quincy (Rachel) Jackson, Grace Jackson, Madison Lusk, Alexandra Lusk, Mallory McDermott, Emma McDermott, Maximus McDermott, and Jack McDermott. He is also survived by a great many extended family members, some that are biological and some by marriage, who remember him fondly.
The family wishes to thank Crossroads and the great services they provide. Bob found so much help there. We also thank the residents and staff of The Beatitudes, who welcomed him with open arms.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020