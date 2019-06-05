|
|
Robert Blanchard (Bob) McKee
Phoenix - Bob McKee, 41, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on May 27, 2019. Bob was born at St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix) January 30, 1978. He graduated from Saguaro High School, Scottsdale in 1996. He was a man of many varied technical and computer skills. He enjoyed camping, scuba, drone flying, long boarding, snowboarding, and working with upcoming new music bands. He loved his dog, Marley, and had many, many friends. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Penne McKee, his sister Sarah (Thad) Gates, and the Gate's children, Hailey and Preston. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Sally P. McKee and numerous extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Presbyterian Foundation, 6947 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 5 to June 9, 2019