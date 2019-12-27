|
|
Robert Brian Martin
Phoenix - Robert Brian Martin age 56 passed away December 23th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born December 12st, 1963 in Yuma, Arizona to Bobby Martin and Romaine Martin. Brian attended Kofa High School, DeVry Institute and was later recruited to the US Navy where he proudly served our country for a term. Brian was a loving and dedicated brother and son. He loved reading, learning to create using old world skills, working and attending Renaissance fairs and had a great love of writing poetry. Brian was preceded in death by his father Bobby Martin and sister Dani Downs. Brian is survived by his mother Romaine Martin, his 3 sisters, Melody Stant, Loana Martin and Penny Wheeler, and a brother Stephen Martin. Brian had many nieces and nephews he loved and cherished the close brotherhood of his brother by choice, Darryl Roberts. Please, in lieu of flowers take time to cherish your family. We have regrettably wished for more time with ours.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019