Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. (Bob) Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. (Bob) Weiss Obituary
Robert C. Weiss (Bob)

Robert C. Weiss (Bob), passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife, Ruth; daughters Dawn and Marjie and son, Aaron. He also has 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, all of whom were a big enjoyment of his life.

He served in the United States Air Force in the Radio Group Mobile, stationed in Germany where he met Ruth and started their family. Upon being released from service, they moved to Arizona where they eventually settled in Prescott. He started working in the Title Insurance industry, which became a lifetime career and passion. The family continued to grow and enjoy time together at the cabin in Prescott.

Bob was actively involved in community service and outreach and a supporting member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to or Hospice of the Valley. A Veteran Memorial service will be planned later when the family is able to do so in Prescott, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -