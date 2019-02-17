Services
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of AZ
Glendale - Robert Carson Miller passed away at his home in Glendale February 9, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Centerville, Iowa. After serving four years in the United States Air Force he earned a B.S. Degree from Iowa State University. Robert owned Miller Engineering, a Mechanical Engineering firm, for many years. The Electric League of Arizona presented him the Energy Efficient Building Award. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years Cora Arlene; children Susan Kim Chambers (Homer) & Kevin R.C. Miller (Jennifer); and his precious grandchildren: Drew, Kierstin, Clayton (Deidra), Adam & Carson. Robert's family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their assistance and support. Services will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019
