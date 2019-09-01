|
|
Robert Charles Fassett
- - Robert Charles Fassett, passed away on August 18, 2019 after a valiant fight against complications from cancer. Through it all, Bob kept his sense of humor which was a gift to all who knew him. One of the last things he said to his wife, Rosalind, was: "I'll save your spot."
Bob was born on September 29, 1944 in Monte Vista, CO, the son of Bill and Betty Jo Fassett. He grew up in Monte Vista graduating from Monte Vista High School in 1962. Bob attended Colorado State University and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in finance, returning to Monte Vista to run Fassett's Department Store, the family business. Bob served on the Ski Hi Stampede committee for many years and was president of the Monte Vista Chamber of Commerce. In 1979 Bob moved to Phoenix, AZ, and married Rosalind Heller Fassett in 1981. In 2010 Bob retired from INB (International Network of Businesses) where he was the Chief Financial Officer.
Bob was an avid sports fan. He played baseball and football in high school. He was on the CSU baseball team and once played against Reggie Jackson when CSU faced ASU. Bob didn't talk about that much because as he said, "ASU whipped us big time." Bob was also an excellent downhill skier and an exceptional horseman thanks to his father who had a passion for and owned many Arabian horses. Over the years Bob and Roz had season tickets to the Arizona Cardinals, ASU and at Phoenix International Raceway. They were members of the Desert Botanical Garden. Bob enjoyed golfing with his buddies and traveling to many destinations, most recently a cruise to Alaska. Most of all he loved spending time at their cabin in Colorado. Bob adored his family and many friends, especially his high school classmates from the Class of "62. They remained close throughout the years. Bob developed a taste for fine wine, and he and Roz enjoyed visiting wineries throughout the western U.S. Bob's dry wit, even-temper and positive outlook on life will be missed by all. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, Rosalind Fassett of Phoenix, AZ; his daughters Stephanie Fassett (Gary LaBruyere) and Shannon Fassett (Troy Andersen). He is also survived by grandchildren Lane Fassett, Cole Fassett and Reese Fassett. Bob's siblings Rebecca Fassett Pappas (John), Bill Fassett (Tami) and Bonnie Fassett Resteiner (Craig) will miss him dearly. Bob is also survived and cherished by Rosalind's parents Dr. Karl Heller and Margaret Maxwell, as well as Rosalind's siblings: Clive, Jennifer, Ian and Yvonne, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes out to the home healthcare team from Bayada Health, most especially Maria and Chelsy. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at the Fassett family home in Monte Vista, CO. Bob was a great lover of animals, especially horses and dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tierra Madre Horse and Human Sanctuary. Details at www.tierramadrehorseandhumansanctuary.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019