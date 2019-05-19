|
|
Robert Charles Mocerino
Phoenix - You gave no one a last farewell, nor ever said goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why."
We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Robert Charles Mocerino, age 25, passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019. A day we will never forget. A day his struggles and pain ended and he went in peace to lay in Gods arms.
For all that knew Robert, have lost a shining light in their lives. A light that will never be extinguished and a spirit that will live on in everyone and everything around us. Even the music you listened to by Gucci Mane, Tupac and Bone thugs n' Harmony has become the soundtrack of your life. Every melody is a beautiful reminder of you.
Robert will be missed everyday by his Mother Angela, Father Robert, brother Jason, grandparents Robert and Ann, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephew, and many, many great friends.
If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever. We miss you and love you. Until we are reunited again..Rest in peace sweet Robert and let your soul and spirit soar..
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019