Robert Charles Queen Jr.
Robert Charles Queen Jr.

Robert Charles Queen Jr. passed away on Aug 29, 2020. He had been sick for the past 8 months with liver cancer. His death was the result of unexpected complications. Robert (Chuck) was born on November 8, 1947 in Phoenix, AZ. Robert (Chuck) retired from Don Sanderson Ford after 40 years of service. Robert (Chuck) enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and walking. He is survived by two daughters: Tracey Vega, Darci (Sean Murphey) Queen Murphey, 4 grandchildren Dominic Alexander Queen, Sean Austin Murphey, Kadie Ann Murphey, Jaci Nichole Murphey. One Sibling: Theresa Berry-Wilson and multiple nieces and nephews. Robert (Chuck) was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Ann Queen; father, Robert (Bob) C. Queen; mother Vivian E. Queen; brother William R. Queen SR. Robert (Chuck) requested no service held. In lieu of flowers please contact the National Foundation for Cancer Research at (https://www.nfcr.org/)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
