Robert Claude Donaldson Forquer
Phoenix - "Bobbie" was born April 29, 1924 in Williams, Arizona. He passed away from a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in his home with his family and friends at bedside.
Bob was committed to his law practice. Bob was an Arizona attorney, bar #589, personal assistant to Rhodes during his first term and a former Arizona State Legislator. Bob was a member of the Arizona Country Club for 64 years, where he was an avid golfer and had many life-long friends.
Bob enjoyed refereeing high school football games throughout Arizona. In retirement he often donated his time to help seniors with their legal matters at the Arizona Senior Center.
Bob at the age of seventeen enlisted is the U.S. Navy before Pearl Harbor and served as an aviation radio technician initially and later was on a weather ship monitoring typhoons off the coast of Japan. He was discharged after 4 years, 1 month and 4 days of service.
Bob and his golfing friends traveled around the world sampling the fairways and cultures of many peoples as well as their foods.
Bob is survived by his loving spouse Cindy, his daughter Pamela, and three step-brothers Joe, Ron and George Donaldson. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Clinton C. Donaldson, Maude Morris and sister Mary Alice Ellis.
Please join us in a celebration of Bob's life at the Arizona Country Club in Phoenix at 5668 E. Orange Blossom Lane, Sunday May 26 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm with and Honor Guard and brief ceremony at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 22, 2019