Robert "Bob" Carufel
Mesa - Robert "Bob" Carufel passed away at home in Mesa, AZ on Mar 31, 2019. Bob was born to Raymond and Ruth Carufel in Vernal, UT on Dec 10, 1950. He graduated from Westwood H.S. in 1969 and MCC in 1971. During his career, he was the proud owner of Mesa Truck Supply. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Sat, Apr 6, 2019 at Church of the Master Presbyterian Church, 6659 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85205.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019