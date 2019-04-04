Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunker's Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Master Presbyterian Church
6659 East University Drive
Mes, AZ
View Map
Robert D. "Bob" Carufel Obituary
Robert "Bob" Carufel

Mesa - Robert "Bob" Carufel passed away at home in Mesa, AZ on Mar 31, 2019. Bob was born to Raymond and Ruth Carufel in Vernal, UT on Dec 10, 1950. He graduated from Westwood H.S. in 1969 and MCC in 1971. During his career, he was the proud owner of Mesa Truck Supply. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Sat, Apr 6, 2019 at Church of the Master Presbyterian Church, 6659 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85205.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019
