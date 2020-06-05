Robert D. HohansheltScottsdale - Robert D Hohanshelt, 83, passed away May 27, 2020, having lived a long, happy, adventurous life. He was born March 8, 1937 in Ames, Iowa to Don and Mary Hohanshelt. Bob is survived by his darling bride of 64 years, Dorothy, son, Don, daughters Laura (Steve) and Cassi, and grandson sons, Lake and Bryce, as well as a loving extended family and numerous lifelong friends.Bob was raised in Southern California, where he met and married his high school sweetheart. While supporting his family, he graduated from Cal Poly (Pomona) with a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1964. As a radio man, Bob traveled the world while serving 10 years in the US Naval Air Reserves.Bob spent his professional career as a systems engineer. In 1973 the family moved to Scottsdale, where he worked for Motorola Government Electronics, until retirement in 1995. Bob had a lifetime love of flying, learning to soar in California and began racing sailplanes after moving to Arizona. As an active member of the Arizona Soaring Association, he spent most weekends soaring cross country with fellow pilots. After retirement, he earned his power license and began rebuilding a 1946 Stinson airplane in the garage. Bob will be remembered most for being able to fix anything for anyone. You could always find him in the garage working on a sailplane, rebuilding an airplane or restoring his beloved 1954 Triumph TR2 sports car. He had a marvelous sense of humor, a great smile, and was a wonderful storyteller. He was devoted to Dorothy and his children, and generous with love and support to friends and extended family. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.A small family Memorial Service was held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary. Donations may be made to St Mary's Food Bank.