Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kirkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Kirkman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Kirkman Obituary
Robert D. Kirkman

Robert D. Kirkman, an Arizona native, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 after a short illness.

Bob was born January 8, 1960. He lived in the east valley his entire life, attending Rural Elementary, McKemy Jr. High, McClintock HS and ASU. Bob worked for almost 15 years for IKON/RICOH. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Anna (McKenzie) Kirkman. Bob had several great and loyal friends and a very loving family. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Katie (Steve) Erickson and brother and sister-in-law David (Holli) Kirkman, MD., 2 nieces, Andrea and Chloe, 3 nephews, Graham, Bryce and Michael, and many loving and extended family.

Due to the ongoing COVID l-19 restrictions, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.

To be notified of the future service, contact: [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -