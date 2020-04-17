|
|
Robert D. Kirkman
Robert D. Kirkman, an Arizona native, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 after a short illness.
Bob was born January 8, 1960. He lived in the east valley his entire life, attending Rural Elementary, McKemy Jr. High, McClintock HS and ASU. Bob worked for almost 15 years for IKON/RICOH. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Anna (McKenzie) Kirkman. Bob had several great and loyal friends and a very loving family. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Katie (Steve) Erickson and brother and sister-in-law David (Holli) Kirkman, MD., 2 nieces, Andrea and Chloe, 3 nephews, Graham, Bryce and Michael, and many loving and extended family.
Due to the ongoing COVID l-19 restrictions, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
To be notified of the future service, contact: [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020