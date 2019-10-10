|
Robert Daniel Sullivan Lt. Col (Ret) 8/18/1927-10/8/2019 passed away peacefully on October 8th after a long and full life. He was born in Fairbury, Nebraska to Dan and Barbara (Hadachek) Sullivan-preceded in death by (the love of his life) his Wife Paula, Brother Richard and Sister Betty.
Robert served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Enlisted in the Army @ 17 years old, he served as private to Lt. Col. retiring in 1971.
A gentle and strong man who loved his family and friends, Robert is survived by his son Robert Lee, daughter in law Vickie, three granddaughters and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Bunker University Chapel, 3529 E. University Drive, Mesa, AZ, Wednesday, October 16th @ 11 a.m. to 12 with burial at 1 pm at the Arizona National Cemetery, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85012.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of the Valley is suggested.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019