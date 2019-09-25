Services
Robert Darrel Clauson Obituary
Phoenix - Robert Darrel Clauson (August 23, 1923 - September 21, 2019) was born in Hadley, Minnesota where he grew up on a farm. Bob graduated from Slayton, MN High School in 1940 and farmed for the first few years of World War II before entering the military in October, 1944. He served in the European Theater of operations and helped liberate Ebensee Concentration Camp in Austria in April of 1945. Bob returned to the States in 1946, graduated from the University of Minnesota and on August 6, 1949, married the love of his life, Eleanor Irene Wilcoxon. Bob and Ellie celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. Bob and Ellie moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1950, resided there until 1960, and had their children, Gwen, Craig, Barb, and Brad in Sioux Falls. In 1960, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Within a short time, both Bob and Ellie were teaching school. Bob retired from the Washington Elementary School District in 1983. During Bob's retirement he devoted his energies and activities to the great passions of his life - his wife, family, and many great friends. Bob's devotion to family and friends manifested itself in many ways, most notably the time he shared with friends and family which was treasured by all. In addition to his wife, Ellie, and children Gwen, Craig, Barb, and Brad, Bob is survived by grandchildren Josh, Nick, Alexandra, Jeremy, Amanda, and Erik, great-granddaughter, McKenna, and great-grandson, Rhyan. Visitation is 2:30-3:00 p.m. with funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 18265 N. 89th Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382. He will be laid to rest at Hadley Cemetery in Hadley, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Peace Lutheran Pre-School or Foundation for Blind Children, 1234 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85020. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019
