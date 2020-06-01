Robert Dean Holder
1933 - 2020
Robert Dean Holder

Apache Junction - Robert Dean "Bob" Holder, 86, of Apache Junction, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mesa, Arizona. He had been in poor health for 2 years.

Born July 14, 1933, near Otterbein, Indiana, he was the son of the late Samuel Vinton and Clysta Lydia (Thalls) Holder. He grew up on the family farm near Otterbein, and was a 1951 graduate of Otterbein High School. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

On April 4, 1958, he married Judith Ann "Judy" Holder near Otterbein. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2020. In 1968, they, along with their three children, moved to Apache Junction, Arizona, where they have since resided.

Bob enjoyed golf, gardening, home repair, woodworking, watching sports of practically any kind, and he had a strong love for animals.

Surviving are a daughter, Kelley J. Kimble of Apache Junction, Arizona; two sons, Timothy Holder of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Michael Holder of Otterbein. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Sara (Wayne) Ballard of Carlsbad, New Mexico; a great granddaughter, Ashley Gorman of Sullivan, Missouri; his brother, Leslie "Gene" Holder of Mesa; a cousin, Charles "Punk" Holder of Williamsport, Indiana; his sister in law, Joline Brummet of Otterbein; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; his sisters in law, Janet (Byrd) Martin and Catherine "Sallie" (Crandall) Holder; and a brother in law, Ronald Brummet.

Joint services for Bob and Judy will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 pm, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Mesa, Arizona. Burial and additional services will be held at a future date at Pond Grove Cemetery near Otterbein, Indiana.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any Apache Junction charity of choice.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
02:00 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
PLEASE ACCEPT MY DEEPEST AND HEARTFELT SYMPHATHY.IAM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.MAY THE GOD WHO BINDS UP THE BROKEN-HEARTED COMFORTS ALL WHO MOURN&SUSTAIN YOUR FAMILY DURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME.(ISAIAH 61:1,2)
June 2, 2020
June 1, 2020
I remember how nice and welcoming Bob was when we had Thanksgiving Dinner at his home in Arizona and watched the Football Games. My deepest sympathy to the family and friends and especially my daughter in law, Sara, his granddaughter.
Marilyn Bright
