Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Desert Palms Church
4265 S. Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ
View Map
Chandler - Robert Devon Hostetler, 92, Chandler, AZ went to be with the Lord on March 29 2019. He was the son of John E and Barbara Hostetler. Born May 29 1926 in Miami County,IN. He married Virginia Lyon on February 7 1945. (She went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2007.) On May 29 2009 Robert married Elizabeth Studebaker who survives. Bob and Libby were blessed with almost ten years of caring for each other. Robert, originally from Indiana, moved to Arizona in 1978. He was a World War II Army Veteran and served in the Philippine Islands and Japan. He was a Vice President of Delta Diversified in Tempe, AZ and retired after 40 years in the electrical contracting business.Robert was an avid Bass fisherman and a member of the Canyon Lake Bass Club. He mentored and loved teaching kids how to fish, including a group of disabled children, he was also involved with East Valley Habitat for Humanity and actively attended various

men's Bible studies over the years. One of the unknown facts was that Robert was an incredible story teller who had a dry wit that made you laugh. Robert was a humble man who was very generous to his family, church and to those things in life that he was passionate about. Robert was a member of the Desert Palms Church and was proud to be part of the building process for the new church facility. Robert was an incredible husband, father, friend and servant of the Lord. He was a man of few words but great actions that were seen in his passion to help others. Bob was special to many either as a second dad or an older brother.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Hostetler, brother Delbert Hostetler and son in-law Nick Dedaker. Survivors include daughters; Marcia (Jim) Hamblin, Queen Creek, AZ and Roberta Dedaker, Kokomo, IN. Two brothers, Duane and Victor Hostetler, two sisters LeeAnna Fansler and Arlene (Dave) Rogers who reside in Indiana. Bob had five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service with military honors will be held at Desert Palms Church, 4265 S. Arizona Ave, Chandler, Arizona on Saturday April 6 at 1pm. Reverend Kelley Hand will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Desert Palms Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019
