Robert Douglass Kirgis
After a long and full life, Robert Douglass Kirgis (Bob) passed away on October 10, 2019. Bob was born in Chicago Heights, IL on May 9, 1936 to Margaret and William Kirgis. After high school, Bob enlisted in the Army and served his country for several years. Upon returning home, he married Kathleen Murphy in 1957. Robert and Kathleen moved to El Paso, TX in 1979 and ultimately made their way to Scottsdale, AZ in 1994. Bob and Kitty raised 7 wonderful children together. They were blessed this past September to celebrate 62 years together.
Bob was a gentle and strong man who was devoted to his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a great story teller and an avid reader. He often reminisced of his early childhood and teen aged years. He was a devoted Chicago White Sox fan for most of his life. He loved shopping, hats and was always impeccably dressed, even when just sitting around the house. He enjoyed watching all the old classic movies, especially westerns. In his later years, Bob was intrigued by reality TV shows and Facebook (he liked catching up on all the gossip!) and spending time with his dog, Millie.
Robert is survived by his wife Kathleen, his 7 children, Laura (Steve Coulter), Katherine (Dan Morrison), Margaret (Bob Pirtle), William (Katrina), Robert, Jennifer (Richard Henkhaus) and Jack (Lauri), 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, his step mother, Josephine White and his beloved grandson, Ben Coulter.
A funeral mass and celebration of life will take place on November 16, 2019 at The Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Angels (The Casa) at 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85253 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix AZ, 85014 or https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019