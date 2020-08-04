Robert E. Archambault



Robert E. Archambault, 69, was born in Providence, Rhode Island November 29, 1950. He passed away August 2, 2020. Bob passed peacefully in his sleep with the help of Hospice of the Valley. Bob came to Fountain Hills in 1973 after a tour of duty in the Navy from 1969 to 1973. He was one of the early pioneers that help build this community under Archie's Constructions. He not only helped in building houses but worked on the original Library which is now the Fountain Hills Children's Theatre. Bob left Fountain Hills in 1987 to go to work as an accounting clerk for the Department of Corrections where he worked for 28 years before retiring to his home in El Mirage. Bob will be sorely missed by his brother Michael, sisters Joan and Diane. Though Bob had no children, he loved spending time seeing his nieces and nephews on holidays. They will miss Uncle Bob not being at family outings. Bob made many friends who have expressed their condolences. They will all be in our prayers as we move forward. A Funeral Service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Robert's name at 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Az. 85016.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store