Robert E. Cain



Robert E. Cain was born in Salina, Kansas on April 12, 1938 to Edward L. Cain and Wynona Mae Cain (Roberts). He made his journey to heaven on November 6, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Robert (Bob) was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Tara Ann Devenyns, sister Catherine and brothers Mike and Roland. He is survived by his wife Sandra, daughters Treva (Bennie) Montgomery, Robin (Cory) Berseth, step-daughters Gwen (Dale) Merry and Rhonda (David) Jensen, step-son Dietrich (Caryn) Locke, Sisters Sarah Wilson, Adah Meg Cain and Darlene Gutierrez (Mike). Together with Sandra he has 19 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren. Bob retired as a Lieutenant with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and was responsible for starting the Arson Investigation Unit. He served one term as the President of the Fraternal Order of Police for Lodge Hall #5 (1986 - 1987). Bob was a proud horseman who often carried the American or Arizona State Flag in the Cave Creek Days Parade, and presented VIP's in his carriage with his beloved horse "Big Joe". Bob also loved singing and playing the guitar and often sang with the band "Four From Five" on weekends at the Lodge Hall.









