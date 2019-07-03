|
Robert E. Duea
Sun City West - Robert ("Bob") Duea, age 79, passed away with family by his side on June 27, 2019, at the Banner Dell E. Webb Medical Center in Sun City West.
Bob was raised in Albia, Iowa by his parents OJ and Lenore Duea, who proudly owned and operated Duea Chevrolet. Bob graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. Olaf College and obtained his Masters in Divinity from Luther Seminary. St. Olaf is where he met Marilyn, the love of his life.
Bob was a man of spiritual strength and found his call to service through Lutheran Social Services (LSS). Bob served as Chief Executive Officer for LSS Wisconsin and Upper Michigan for 17 years and before that, of LSS of Oregon and Southwest Washington for nine years. Bob also served as Chair for the Lutheran Adoption Network and frequently traveled with Marilyn to far corners of the world to set up new adoption lines.
Bob's achievements came from his intense desire to help others, doing his part to improve our world. If you asked Bob about his greatest triumph, he would surely say it was convincing the prettiest and most talented musician at St. Olaf to marry him. Bob and Marylin lived in complete love during their 57 years of marriage. He was an unsurpassed father and grandfather.
Bob is survived by his wife Marilyn, brother, Ed Duea; three sons, Steve (wife Maria), Dave (wife Jane) and Mark (wife Kim); and grandchildren Aubree, Elliott, Joy, Miranda, Elsa, Mitchell, Aidan, Leif and Maggie.
Family, friends and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, celebrate a loving man.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lutheran Community Services, NW (www.lcnw.org); Benevilla (www.benevilla.org); Lutheran Community Services SW (www.lss-sw.org); or Spirit of the Desert (www.spiritinthedesert.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 3, 2019