Robert E. Jensen, Sr.
Robert E. Jensen, Sr. passed away in his apartment at Sedona Winds on December 9, 2019 at the age of 100. He was surrounded by family and friends. Bob was born on May 16, 1919 in Chicago, Illinois to his parents Arthur and Marie (Petersen) Jensen. He was very proud of his Danish ancestry. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Jeanne, and his second wife of 39 years, Joan. He is survived by his son, Robert E Jensen, Jr and his wife Goldie along with their two daughters, Micky and Jeanne and their families. He is also survived by his daughter, Karen Casaus, and her son, Adam and wife Tanya. He has three surviving step-children; Jon, Dee, and William.
Bob was a family man and a devout Christian. He served proudly in the Navy during WWII. He was a mechanical engineering consultant, welcoming a challenge. He ALWAYS found time for family and church. He loved camping with Jeanne and his kids and traveling the world over with Joan. He volunteered at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce for 25 years and delivered Meals-on-Wheels into his 90's. He enjoyed participating at the Sedona Community Center in all their activities. Turns out he and Joan were quite the artists!
Dad lived his faith. He never raised a hand or his voice or said a swear word! He gave of his time and knowledge and skills to others, never expecting anything in return. He was kind and honest and took commitments seriously. His second family was (is) the Sedona United Methodist Church (SUMC). He was involved in the planning and building from the very beginning. His ashes will rest in the columbarium behind the church alongside his loves, Jeanne and Joan.
In lieu of flowers, Dad would be honored if you made a donation to SUMC.
A memorial celebrating this this amazing man will be held Thursday, February 20, at Sedona United Methodist Church. It is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road. The service will be at 10:00am, followed by military honors at the columbarium, and a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.
May Dad smile down on you today and brighten your world.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020