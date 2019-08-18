Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery
Robert E. Smith passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born in Phoenix on January 27, 1947. During his childhood in the 1950's, he lived in Anchorage, Alaska and was there at the time Alaska became a state which was a very exciting time for everyone. He graduated from Peoria High School where he excelled in academics and football, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Robert graduated from ASU with a bachelor's degree after he lost his eyesight at the age of 33, due to an industrial injury. He then managed several State and County cafeterias in Phoenix and also in Ft. Huachuca. He was an intelligent, honorable, decent, and very kind man. He was also extremely knowledgeable in regard to everything having to do with history and spent a lot of his time listening to educational books on tape. Robert is survived by the love of his life, Araceli, his mother Delores and her husband Les Kellie, close friend, Ingrid, brothers Fred, Raymond and Matthew Smith and a sister Mary, two children and several grandchildren. His burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
