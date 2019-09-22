|
|
Robert (Bob) Rissi of Scottsdale, Arizona was born on September 15, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Earl and Margaret (Moore) Rissi. On Friday, September 13, 2019, with extended family gathered around, he had an early birthday celebration. Bob enjoyed a few bites of pizza, a beer (poured into a cup & sipped through a straw) and ice cream cake. A few hours later, he died peacefully at home, two days shy of age 91.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anne Marie (Barry); 6 children - Peggy Rissi, Mary (Rissi Foretich) Jordan, Pat (Dawn) Rissi, John (Jill) Rissi, Ellen McIntyre and Jeanne Rissi (Kurt Richardson); 7 grandchildren - Chris, Andy & Dan Rissi; Matt & Alexandra Rissi; and Katy and Eric Foretich; 1 great-grandson Talon Rissi.
He is preceded in death by his oldest son Thomas (Tom), siblings Bill Rissi, Don Richards and Margie (Richards) Weston.
Bob was a longtime Phoenix Suns season ticket holder and an Arizona Diamondbacks fan. He bowled at Papago Lanes in various leagues for many years and also enjoyed swimming. He loved to meet new people. In retirement, he started riding his bike through Eldorado Park and soon had a whole new group of park friends.
Growing up in Omaha, Bob attended Creighton Prep School, graduating in 1946. He then went on to Creighton University, studying philosophy and economics. While there he was a member of Army ROTC. That is also where he met his wife, Anne Marie Barry, who was in nursing school. In 1951 Bob graduated with a BA in Philosophy. Following graduation he enrolled at Creighton Law School.
Bob and Anne were married April 1952 in Anne's hometown of York, Nebraska. A few months later, in July 1952, after completing one year of law school, Bob was deployed to Korea as a 2nd Lieutenant in an Intelligence unit.
Bob never talked about his military experience with Anne or his children. It was only after his death that his children discovered he was a POW interrogator in Korea. Bob stayed in the army reserves until June 1964, retiring as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps.
Returning from Korea in August 1953, Bob resumed his studies at Creighton Law, graduating in 1955 with a JD. Throughout his life & travels, he invariably met other graduates of Creighton University and always found it easy to strike up a conversation.
After passing the Nebraska Bar Exam, Bob joined St. Paul Insurance Company as a claims adjuster, where he worked for the next 30 years, first in Omaha, then in Albuquerque and finally in Phoenix. Later he worked as a claims adjuster for various independent insurance agencies.
Bob was an active member of St. Daniel's Catholic Church. He volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul chapter at church, holding positions of President & Treasurer. He also volunteered with VICAP. He was awarded the Frances Young Community Heroes Award in 2002 by the City of Scottsdale in recognition of his volunteer work.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Daniels Catholic Church (corner of Hayden Rd & Roosevelt St) on Saturday, Sept 28 at noon. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul - St. Daniel's Chapter, 1030 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 or Anthem Hospice, 1840 E. University Dr, Suite B, Mesa, AZ 85203.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019