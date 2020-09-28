Robert Earlyn Wassman



Beloved Robert Earlyn Wassman, born November 15, 1922 passed away on September 22, 2020. He came from humble beginnings and created a very long and happy life for his family. He graduated high school and was drafted into the Navy in 1943. After the war he built a solid career in banking for over 40 years. He met his future wife of 56 years, Martha Moore while at work and together they traveled the world with his brother-in-law Al and sister-in-law Jo after Bob retired in 1985. He and Martha had three children: Bob, who predeceased him, Tim (Laurie) and Lori aka Ginger (Michael). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Lydia, countless nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A life well lived for 97 years, almost a century ~ and he could tell you all about it!









