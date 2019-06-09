|
Robert James. Edinger, SMSGT USAF
Tempe - Born: May 21, 1943 Festus, MO
Died: May 4, 2019 Tempe, AZ
Vietnam Veteran
Bob served his coutry 20 years, keeping the C-130 Airplane flying across the globe. This airplane was the focus of his military career. He knew every nut and bolt and where they went on the plane. He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Julie, son Jim (Tammi), Daughter Patti (Doug), 3 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He retired again from Lockheed after 20 years.
Interment at National Memorial Cemetery, Cave Creek, AZ.
Many thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019