Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Edinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edinger


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Edinger Obituary
Robert James. Edinger, SMSGT USAF

Tempe - Born: May 21, 1943 Festus, MO

Died: May 4, 2019 Tempe, AZ

Vietnam Veteran

Bob served his coutry 20 years, keeping the C-130 Airplane flying across the globe. This airplane was the focus of his military career. He knew every nut and bolt and where they went on the plane. He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Julie, son Jim (Tammi), Daughter Patti (Doug), 3 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He retired again from Lockheed after 20 years.

Interment at National Memorial Cemetery, Cave Creek, AZ.

Many thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.