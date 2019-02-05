|
|
Robert Edward Garcia
Phoenix - Robert Edward Garcia passed away on Jan. 30, 2019 surrounded by his children and loved ones.
Born on March 27, 1939, in Center, Colorado, he was the son of Jose Andres Garcia and Maria Silveria Vigil.
Robert attended the Alhambra School District. He was employed at Midland Ross Capitol Castings in Tempe and also worked at Smith Pre-Cast as an equipment operator in Phoenix.
Robert was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.
He loved listening to rock n' roll and country music with his favorite beverage in hand -Coors.
He shared many good times at the Phoenix Senior Center in south Phoenix. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his sense of humor and living life his way. Spending time at his property in Casa Grande was a favorite pastime.
His is survived by his children: David (Michelle), Daniel (Susan), Nancy Middleton (Mike) and Susan Mares (Bernard); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He also is survived by his girlfriend, Veronica Carrillo and his ex-wife of 44 years. Marian V. Garcia.
A viewing and rosary will be held on Feb. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at Greer-Wilson Chapel in Phoenix. A Mass is scheduled at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Catherine of Siena church, followed by interment at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Memory Lawn cemetery.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 5, 2019