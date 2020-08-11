Robert Edwin Hood



Robert Edwin Hood (Bob), age 65, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 in his home. Bob was born in Phoenix, Arizona November 29, 1954 to loving parents Harry and Helen Hood.



Bob graduated from Arcadia High School and later attended Arizona State University. He was a hard working provider for his family retiring from American drug stores (Thrifty, Osco, CVS) after serving as a general manager for over 30 years. Bob was also a proud member of the Roadrunner Prospectors' Club where he also served as Vice President.



Bob is survived by his wife Chris, children, Jennifer, Amanda (Philip), Jason (Brittany) and Cadie, sister Carol (Larry) Roberson. There are 12 grandchildren, Leah Hood, Jordan, Autumn, Winter, Summer and Spring Pifer, Emmett, Juniper, Willow and Phoebe Hood and Garrett Cartella and Madison Munkers. Bob will be forever remembered by his nephews, nieces and extended family and dear friends.



Bob loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, hunting, camping and prospecting for gold.



A private family celebration will be held in Bob's honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store