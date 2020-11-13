Robert Emmett Flynn
Jan. 6, 1951-Oct. 21, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of our beloved brother and peaceful warrior, Robert Flynn. From the day he was born he overcame every obstacle life put before him and did so with a radiant smile.
Robert cherished his Irish identity and the Leprechaun in him was easy to spot. His wit and humor often surprised those around him, but always brought laughter. Swimming and bowling (and winning) in The Special Olympics
and traveling were his great pleasures - but never at the expense of work! Robert happily maintained his job as St. Vincent de Paul's Laundry Manager where he worked with pride for 25 years.
When The Special Olympics
World Summer Games came to Los Angeles in 2015, Robert was able to attend the opening and closing ceremonies proudly wearing all his medals. In fact, he wore them everywhere he went that week immensely enjoying his newfound celebrity status as well as the cheers and high-fives that came with it.
Robert was lovingly prepared by our parents to undertake an independent lifestyle. He rode public transportation to school and to work and traveled to Disney World, Oahu, and many other fun locations with his social groups.
After our parents were gone, Robert lived independently for 17 years with his best friend, Troy Tihey, with tactical support from his Phoenix siblings and nephew. Robert and Troy participated in activities at their community center and enjoyed all their favorite pastimes together, especially 50's music and anything Disney.
In recognition of Robert's life, wisdom, and amazing spirit his great nephews bear his name: Emmett and Flynn. When he met his namesakes, his smile could be seen from space.
We miss Robert's twinkling humor and mastery of the family rolodex for addresses, birthdays, anniversaries. He brought such light and delight to so many for these almost 70 years he had among us. Those wishing to are invited to make a donation in Robert's name to St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix or Special Olympics
.
Due to the pandemic there is no plan for a memorial. As it was Covid that took Robert from us, in honor of his memory we ask that you please wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. He would want you to stay safe!