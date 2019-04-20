|
Robert Eugene Holtan
Phoenix - Robert "Bob" Holtan, 92, passed away on April 13, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1927 in Outlook, Montana to Martin I. Holtan and Alice M. Johnson Holtan. He loved growing up on the family farm and had many adventures there. While in high school, he enjoyed running track and playing on the basketball team. Bob joined the Air Force shortly after the Korean War. After his return to Montana, he married Doris Anderson and had his three children. He farmed for a short time before moving his family to Arizona to begin barbering. Bob was the owner of Westown Barber Shop in Phoenix for about 30 years, where he made many friends and was very proud of his shop. He also obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed recreational flying. He married Carole Menard in 1981. Bob was an avid Phoenix Suns fan and a pretty good pool player!
Bob is survived by daughter, Debi Domeraski (Mike), son Steve (Sydney), grand-children Danielle and Mark, siblings Gordon Holtan, Beverly Fawcett, Dolores Lindsay, and Harold Holtan (Billie Jean), and by nieces and nephews, notably Brian Holtan who was very kind to him in his last years. Bob was pre-deceased by his parents, son Gary, wife Carole, former wife Doris, and brother Howard.
There will be no services. Bob will be buried at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Visit https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/ for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019