Robert F. Avondo
Robert F. Avondo

Robert F. Avondo, born in Buffalo New York, in 1939, son of Alfred and Magdalen Avondo. Robert proudly served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam war. Upon his return to New York he was employed by AT&T. In the 1960's he transferred to Phoenix Arizona to continue his career, and after 40 years retired in 2000. Robert was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church and enjoyed his church family.

Robert is survived by his life partner, Shari Summerson of the home. Four daughters, Debra Christensen, Phoenix Arizona, Jeanette McKenna, Parkersburg W. Va., Jody Anglim, Parkersburg,W. Va. and Suzanne Turner, Billings Mt. Robert has 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, as well as a large extended family.

Due to the Covid pandemic, interment will be scheduled at a later date at the Veterans National Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberts name may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix Az 85014.

Messinger Mortuary, Pinnacle Peak, is handling the services .




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
