Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Beaugureau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Beaugureau Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Beaugureau Jr. Obituary
Robert F. Beaugureau Jr.

Mesa - Robert F. Beaugureau Jr. (Bob), 75, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.

Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 31, 1944 and at the age of one he moved with his family to Mesa, Arizona. He grew up on Red Mountain Ranch in Mesa, Arizona which was owned by his parents Robert and Nona Beaugureau. He graduated from Brophy High School in 1961 and attended Arizona State University.

He married Cynthia K. Crouse on July 4, 1975. They were married for 44 years. He began his construction career with Hunter Contracting and Ditch Lining in 1970 and retired in 2001. He enjoyed playing cards, restoring old cars, bowling and tennis. His heart was in Bisbee, Arizona purchasing and remodeling historical homes for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Cindy, 4 children Richard and Rustin Beaugureau, Terri (Burl)Featherston, Chris (Paula) Colvin, his 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, as well as several nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his 5 sisters; Joan Scott, Nona Lou Garst, Maryellen Cala, Bonna (Jim) Damme and Binki Thalheimer (Jaydee).

Due to the current circumstances Bob's memorial services will be scheduled for a later date and family and friends will be notified. For those wishing to make contributions in Bob's name, they may do so to Parkinson's Research at Barrow Neurological Institute. Please mail contributions to Barrow Neurological Foundation 124 W. Thomas Rd. Suite 250 Phoenix, AZ 85013 or Hospice Hope and Care Foundation through Prime Hospice 4225 W. Glendale Ave. Suite A-200 Phoenix, AZ 85051 or via Paypal at primephoenix.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -