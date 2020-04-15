|
|
Robert F. Beaugureau Jr.
Mesa - Robert F. Beaugureau Jr. (Bob), 75, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.
Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 31, 1944 and at the age of one he moved with his family to Mesa, Arizona. He grew up on Red Mountain Ranch in Mesa, Arizona which was owned by his parents Robert and Nona Beaugureau. He graduated from Brophy High School in 1961 and attended Arizona State University.
He married Cynthia K. Crouse on July 4, 1975. They were married for 44 years. He began his construction career with Hunter Contracting and Ditch Lining in 1970 and retired in 2001. He enjoyed playing cards, restoring old cars, bowling and tennis. His heart was in Bisbee, Arizona purchasing and remodeling historical homes for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Cindy, 4 children Richard and Rustin Beaugureau, Terri (Burl)Featherston, Chris (Paula) Colvin, his 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, as well as several nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his 5 sisters; Joan Scott, Nona Lou Garst, Maryellen Cala, Bonna (Jim) Damme and Binki Thalheimer (Jaydee).
Due to the current circumstances Bob's memorial services will be scheduled for a later date and family and friends will be notified. For those wishing to make contributions in Bob's name, they may do so to Parkinson's Research at Barrow Neurological Institute. Please mail contributions to Barrow Neurological Foundation 124 W. Thomas Rd. Suite 250 Phoenix, AZ 85013 or Hospice Hope and Care Foundation through Prime Hospice 4225 W. Glendale Ave. Suite A-200 Phoenix, AZ 85051 or via Paypal at primephoenix.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020