Robert F. Bluvas, M.D
Robert F. Bluvas, M.D. passed away November 8th, 2019 at the age of 80. Originally from Omaha, NE and the oldest of five siblings, he graduated from Creighton Preparatory School, Creighton University, and Creighton University School of Medicine. He was a proud Army veteran and a dedicated physician whose tremendous work ethic and love of learning never waned up until the very end.
He was a devoted husband to his wife of 55 years, Karen, and a beloved father to his children Bradley, Gregory, Brian, and Jennifer, and grandfather to Maxwell and Jake. He is preceded in death by many family members, including his infant children Janeen and Douglas, and leaves behind many more in Arizona & Nebraska. He will be forever missed by those who loved him.
At his request no services will be held. Condolences may be left at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home. If you wish to honor his memory donations may be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research (MayoClinic.org/cure).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019