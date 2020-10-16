1/2
Robert Fearer
Robert Fearer, AKA Bob Noxious, passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Ann Arbor, MI on October 9th, 1966, and grew up in Maine where his parents ran the Orland Market in Orland, ME. Bob met the love of his life, Candace Smith, in The Pine Tree State and they made a cross country motorcycle trip the way they faced life: together. Bob and Candace were legendary in the Arizona music scene, and Bob influenced, encouraged, and supported numerous local and out-of-state bands through networking, club bookings, and radio. He was a co-DJ on The Ska Punk Show on 98 KUPD and The Punk Rock Radio Show on AM 1100 and is best known for playing lead guitar in legendary Phoenix-based ska band, Kongo Shock. He was also a recording engineer for AAA Recordings and Studio Z. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Fearer and Carole (Pliner) Fearer, and his beloved wife, Candace (Smith) Fearer. He is survived by his daughter Alexandria McNiff (Bucksport, ME), mother-in-law, Bonnie (David) Oxley (Etna, ME), brother-in-law Paul Smith, Jr., niece-in-law Lillian Smith, and nephew-in-law Liam Smith (Brewer, ME), sister-in-law Angela (John) Slicker and niece-in-law Sadie Slicker (Etna, ME) and countless friends and bandmates, including members of Big Dog, Kongo Shock, The Hypnotwists, and Killbot, or as Bob called them, brothers.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
