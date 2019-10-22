|
|
Robert Fink
Phoenix - Robert Edward Fink, SSG (Ret), 83, passed away 9/18/19 at FootSteps Hospice, Phoenix AZ. Born 12/27/35 to Edward and Eleanor Fink, he grew up in Missoula, MT. Preceded in death by his parents and by the love of his life, wife Tomoe. Survived by siblings, brother Gregory Fink, PhD, Corvallis OR; sister Darlene Walsh, BSN, Helena MT, sister Mary Jo Livix, PHD, Phoenix AZ, nieces Lisa Stephenson, Salem OR, Lynnette Tovey, Troutdale OR, and Lori Duda, Bend OR. He served with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, 82nd Airborne Infantry, and 508th Southeast Asia airborne combat forces, completed 13 combat missions in Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Germany, recovered from military combat Injuries at Walter Reed Army Hospital, Washington DC. He also served his country at U.S. military bases in 8 states, received the Purple Heart, Presidential Commendation, War Dept of Defense Medallion, and the Bronze Star, First Oak Leaf Cluster for outstanding bravery in combat against enemy forces. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Phoenix, 10/25/19, followed by VA Military Honors and Inurnment services at Calvary Mausoleum, Holy Cross Cemetery, Phoenix AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to a .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019