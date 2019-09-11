|
Robert Frederick Gartner
Scottsdale, AZ - Robert Frederick Gartner, 87 of Scottsdale, AZ. Passed away on 8/20/2019.
Bob was born in Tyrone, PA on 10/07/32 to Robert and Isabel (Eschbach) Gartner. For most of his early life he lived in a Christian home with his maternal grandparents, J.W. and Laura Eschbach. He was surrounded by an extended family of talented musicians, including his mother, a church organist in PA and FL for 50 years.
Bob excelled in vocal and instrumental music, performing in the Pennsylvania Highschool Chorus and Band under Fred Waring and Maynard Klein. He graduated from Tyrone High School in 1950 and moved to Miami the next day. He attended the University of Miami from August 1950 - May 1951. During this time Bob met Peg- the love of his life - and their first date was her 15th birthday, February 12th, and they were a couple until his death.
In November 1954, Bob married Margaret Virginia (Peg) Tignor, the youngest daughter of Edwin A. and Ernestine Tignor in Miami Shores Presbyterian Church. After a brief honeymoon in Fontana Dam, N.C., Bob returned to his ship and was at sea for the next 8 months. Bob Joined the Navy in August 1951, and after graduating from 2 Navy Schools as a Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class. He came aboard the USS Syboney CVE 112 in June 1952 and served on the carrier during the Korean War until his discharge in August 1955.
Back in Civilian life, Bob worked for 2 ½ years as a police officer in Golden Beach, FL and returned to the University of Miami in February 1958. He joined Ryder Truck lines, became a teamster and worked 40 hours per week while carrying a full load and graduated in 1962 with a B.A. degree in English/History. During this period, Peg gave birth to 3 sons, Kevin, Keith, and Marc (who was born the same day Bob finished classes at University).
In July 1963 Bob joined Moore Business Forms and enjoyed a 20 year sales manager career in 5 cities while earning life membership in the sales achievement club. He and Peg attended sales conventions in Puerto Rico, Honolulu, Las Vegas, and 7 more.
In 1983 Bob accepted a management position with Burroughs in Houston, TX and earned membership in their sales club. In December 1985 Bob joined Reynolds & Reynolds in Philadelphia and after 1 year he was promoted to Bloomington, IL to assume responsibility for State Farm insurance and the state of Illinois. After the sudden death of a top salesman in Washington, DC, the Reynolds company offered Bob the sales management position of Baltimore and Washington DC, assigning Bob the responsibility for the National Offices of all the Job Unions. After six years, Bob and Peg agreed it was time to go "home" to their house in Scottsdale, which they had leased for 14 years.
Bob and Peg rejoined the Mountain View Presbyterian Church and Bob joined the Great Choir and both of them immersed themselves in Vacation Bible School for the next ten years.
Bob has been a loyal supporter of the Detroit Tigers since attending his 1st game in Detroit in 1943. His allegiances were divided in 1998, when he rallied behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and purchased season tickets in 2000 and 2001. On special occasions he wears his world series ring. However, Bob's favorite sports team was the University of Miami Hurricanes.
Four years after a heart attack in 1978 Bob won 2 silver and a bronze medal in the Senior Olympics.
Bob was proud of his scattered family and after only sons and no sisters, learned how to love and function with "girls"- four grand daughters and 3 great-granddaughters.
Bob was preceded in death by his son Keith in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Peg and 2 sons, Kevin Bruce (Scottsdale, AZ) and Marc Douglas and wife Genia (Wylie, TX), daughter in law, Donna Gartner (Prescott, AZ), granddaughters Danielle Gartner (Tucson, AZ), Andrea and Bob Jett (Morgantown, WV), Piper Phillips (Pullman, WA), and Erica Gartner (Euless, TX), grandson Shane Gartner (Knoxville, TN), and seven great grand children.
A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Presbyterian Church on September 14, 2019 at 1pm.
Reverend Steve Beard will be officiating, and Bob's ashes will be scattered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Choir Fund of Mountain View Presbyterian Church (8050 E. Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258) or a .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 11, 2019