Mesa - Robert G. Bowell, 65, Mesa, AZ, died Wednesday, November 4,2020 in Banner University Hospital, Phoenix. Robert was born in Rochester, Indiana. He graduated from Rochester High School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree at Cal. State Fullerton. He was retired.

Robert is survived by his wife Theresa Bowell, Mesa, AZ, his daughter, Rachel Holmes, Phoenix, 6 step-children and 12 step-grand children, Phoenix. His sister Mary K. Roberts, Rochester, IN, and his sister Sue Miller, Mishawaka, IN.

Memorial Services will occur after the Covid Virus is no longer a risk.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
