- - July 13,1924 to September 3, 2019

As a father and grandparent, Bob modeled a strong work ethic, respect for elders, love of animals, and appreciation for our country. He enjoyed writing poetry, and danced until his 95th year. Bob's proudest achievement and most fond memories were in his service as a pilot and officer in the United States Navy. Per his request, no service will be held. Donations will be received gratefully by Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
