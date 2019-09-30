|
Robert Gilbert Dotterer, Jr.
Phoenix - Robert Gilbert "Gil" Dotterer peacefully passed away on September 26, 2019.
Bob was born in Syracuse, New York, son of Robert E. and Olive "Polly" Dotterer. He attended Assumption High School where he earned honors as a state all-star first baseman. Bob graduated from Le Moyne College with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Army and then established a career as an accountant with General Electric in Syracuse. The family was relocated to Phoenix, Arizona in 1968 and Bob finished his career with Honeywell. In retirement he assisted his son Mark as the Corporate Operations Officer with USA Car Rental.
Bob was widely known for his humor, kindness, generosity, and devotion to his family. He loved professional baseball and followed it daily. Bob was very active in the Lions Clubs International, Little League, volunteered at St. Joseph's and J.C. Lincoln Hospitals. Bob was a patron of the Black Theater Troupe. He ran many marathons, rim to rim at the Grand Canyon, and was a member of the Arizona Road Racers. Bob enjoyed exploring Arizona with his family and traveling the world.
His passion for serving the Catholic Church included years on the Franciscan Renewal Center's finance committee and as a Eucharistic Minister.
Bob was blessed with 2 marriages: to Maureen E. Dotterer for 55 years and to Arlene D'Angelo for 6 years who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Robert W. Dotterer, Mark H. Dotterer, and Cynthia L. Davis; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
The Visitation is from 5:00-8:00 PM, with Vigil Prayer at 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix 85023. The Funeral Mass is 10:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Paul Church, followed by a Celebration of Life Lunch Reception. Private burial will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019