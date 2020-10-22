Robert (Bob) Gilroy Smith



Phoenix - Bob was born on June 10, 1933 to Clair & Alice Smith in Detroit, Michigan and passed away on Sept. 8, 2020. Bob was working for G.E. when he was transferred to Arizona. He moved his family to Phoenix in February 1966 and Arizona soon became home to all of them.



Bob was very active in his three kid's (Rick, Deb & Ed) activities including umpiring little league and softball games, being an active member of the Moon Valley Booster club and attending many orchestra concerts. He also loved to bowl and started at least 3 leagues acting as either President or Secretary for those leagues. Bob loved baseball and was a die-hard Arizona Diamondback fan. He even applied and was so proud to be accepted as a golden glover for one season with the D-Backs. It meant a lot to him to be able to be on the field with the team and actually catch a few grounder foul balls!



Bob was an active member of the St. Luke's Parish where he earned a 4th Degree as a Knights of Columbus. He also was very active in church services acting as a lectern and usher for many years. In addition, he was St. Luke's un-official bingo caller for the Senior Club and their fall festivals. He enjoyed calling bingo so much, he even became the unofficial caller at his assisted living facility for the past 3 years.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife Theresa. He is survived by his son's Richard (Jan) Smith, Edward (Sinda) Smith, his daughter Deborah (Barry) Cromer, 7 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.



A funeral mass will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 28th at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 19644 N. 7th Ave. Due to Covid 19, all attendees must wear a mask and social distance during the mass. Unfortunately, again due to Covid 19, there will be no reception following the service.









