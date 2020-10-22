1/1
Robert Glazer
Robert Glazer

Scottsdale - Robert B. "Bobby" Glazer was born to Samuel and Martha (Merkin) Glazer. Providence Rhode Island . Proud Korean War Veteran . All his siblings also served in the US military. He was so proud . Following front-line service in the Korean War, Bobby got his BS in Electrical Engineering. Married his high school sweet heart Sylvia Hymson Glazer together 62 years. Together, they raised 2 daughters in New York & New Jersey. A resident of Scottsdale for over 40 years, Bobby leaves behind Sylvia his wife. Daughters Susan, Laura ( son in law ) Tim, And Grand-Daughter Heather, and Older brother Dr. Jack Henry Glazer. Donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
