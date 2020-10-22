Robert Glazer

Robert GlazerScottsdale - Robert B. "Bobby" Glazer was born to Samuel and Martha (Merkin) Glazer. Providence Rhode Island . Proud Korean War Veteran . All his siblings also served in the US military. He was so proud . Following front-line service in the Korean War, Bobby got his BS in Electrical Engineering. Married his high school sweet heart Sylvia Hymson Glazer together 62 years. Together, they raised 2 daughters in New York & New Jersey. A resident of Scottsdale for over 40 years, Bobby leaves behind Sylvia his wife. Daughters Susan, Laura ( son in law ) Tim, And Grand-Daughter Heather, and Older brother Dr. Jack Henry Glazer. Donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305