Robert Glenn Smith
Robert Glenn Smith, 96, of Phoenix, AZ, passed peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2019. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Glenn was always described as a sweet and caring man and was a friend to all. Born to Randal Smith and Ora Henderson, October 2, 1923, in Datto, Arkansas, he grew up as an accomplished runner in nearby Kennet, MO, where he attended high school. It was there he met the love of his life, Eulaila Reel, and the two married and moved to the greater Phoenix area in 1942. Glenn initially made a living picking citrus and other crops in the area before eventually owning a partnership in the Central Citrus Company, a citrus juicing and packinghouse located in Tempe, AZ. After retirement, Glenn and Eulaila could be found enjoying time with family and travelling the world together. Their favorite places in the world were Oak Creek Canyon, near Sedona, AZ, and Kaanapali Beach, Maui, HI. After 69 years of marriage, his beloved Eulaila passed in 2012. Glenn then re-married his and Eulaila's lifelong friend and travelling companion, Lena Johnson, with whom he shared his remaining years of life. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, sister Neldean Akers, and wife Eulaila. He leaves behind his daughter Sharon Darnall (Richard), grandchildren Stephanie Darnall (Sally), Bryan Darnall (Melissa), Michael Darnall (Jennifer), great-grandchildren Michael, David, Jacob, and Hudson Darnall, and many extended family and friends. His easy-going attitude, exuberant laugh, and bright smile will be missed by us all. Memorial will take place at 1pm, January 11, 2020 at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel, 710 W Betheny Home Road , Phoenix, AZ, 85013. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Glenn's name to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org or 602-530-6900).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019