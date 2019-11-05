|
|
Robert Glick
Scottsdale - Robert (Bob) Glick,73, passed away peacefully November 1, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 5, 1946 to William Bernard Glick and Mildred Reisman Glick. He grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ and graduated from Hasbrouck Heights High School. Bob held a BSEE degree from Newark College of Engineering (now New Jersey Institute of Technology) and was elected to Eta Kappa Nu, the Electrical Engineering honor society. Bob worked for over 30 years as an Electrical Engineer at Motorola, much of that time as a Project Supervisor. He was a Life Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). Bob also served two years in the US Army as an electrical engineer at Ft. Huachuca, AZ. In retirement, Bob became a genealogist, spending several years researching his family's ancestry. He was also a lifelong fan of baseball, especially of the Brooklyn, now the Los Angeles, Dodgers. Bob was a kind-hearted and generous man, who supported his synagogue and who gave selflessly to many charities. Bob is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Linda Glick Saperstein; his brother-in-law, Brant Saperstein; his brother, Brian Glick; his sister-in-law, Diane Glick; and his nephew, David Glick. Bob's family wishes to express its deep appreciation to Bloomfield House, located in Scottsdale, AZ, and to Hospice of the Valley, for the compassionate care and comfort they provided Bob. In memory of Bob Glick, the family requests that donations be made to the . Information and donation instructions can be found online at .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019