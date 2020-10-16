Robert GomezPhoenix - Robert Gomez passed away at home in the company of family and friends and the everlasting presence of God on September 27, 2020. He was born in Douglas, Arizona on August 5, 1935 to Antonio and Hermina Gomez. He was predeceased by his sister, Olga (Carbajal) and brother Antonio Gomez. Bob will be greatly missed by his loving wife and best friend of 57 years, Betty Gomez (Klapmeyer) and their children, Robert Charles (Tina), Daniel Robert and Donal Robert. He is also survived by his sister Irene Ferrell (Oscar) of San Antonio, Texas. He took great joy in spending time with his grandsons, Garrett and Brandon Gomez, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren and many, many close friends. Bob served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957 before attending Arizona State University, ultimately graduating from the School of Architecture in 1960. After serving his internship and passing his State board, he opened his own architectural firm in 1971. He loved his career as an Architect and continued working up to his passing. He established great relationships with his clients and designed numerous commercial projects across the state of Arizona. He was very proud of his career accomplishments, some of which included the Korean War Memorial and the Father Albert Braun Memorial in Wesley Bolin Plaza at the Arizona State Capital, and the Chicanos Por La Causa corporate headquarters. He also designed Arizona's first 202/Section 8 Chicano Housing Facility for the elderly and handicapped, as well as numerous apartment buildings and restaurants throughout the Valley. Bob was a member of the Elk's Club #335 in Phoenix and a Lifetime Member of The American Legion Post 11 in Douglas, AZ. Visitation/Rosary will be held at Shadow Mountain Mortuary 2350 E. Greenway Road in Phoenix, Arizona on October 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with a Rosary following at 11:00 AM. An internment ceremony with military honors will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Wings of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care 11022 N. 28th Drive, Suite 205, Phoenix, AZ 85029