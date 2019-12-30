|
|
Robert Grant
Sun City West - Robert Grant, international banker, hiker, mountain climber, fisherman and family man died at his residence in Sun City West, AZ on 12/27/19, age 98. Bob was born 5/25/21 in Kansas City, MO,to Eric and Winifred Grant. He lived his early years on his grandparents' farm in Kansas; spent his school years in Portland,OR,and graduated Lincoln High School.
He received his BA at Reed College in 1943. While at Reed he met Marion, and they were married in June, 1945. He had a 40 year career in international banking, including posts in China, Japan, India, the Middle East and Africa. He thoroughly enjoyed living overseas and was instrumental in promoting the careers of many local bankers in Citibank.
Bob and Marion retired to AZ in 1986 and took many adventures in their Lazy Daze camper, touring the southwest. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Marion (Jan. 2014). He is survived by his 3 children, Jennifer Busam, David Grant and Kevin Grant, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on Jan. 11 at 11:00 at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club or Serenity Hospice, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020