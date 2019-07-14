|
|
Robert Guzman
Phoenix - On July 5, 2019 our family unexpectedly lost a beloved member, Robert Matthew Guzman, born June 9, 1992 to Raquel Nieto and Albert Guzman Jr. Robert was surrounded by a family filled with unconditional love. His infectious laugh and gap-toothed smile brightened the lives of all who had the chance to meet him. His five siblings: AJ G, Alexandria G., Sabrina H., Nicole H. and Christopher H. will always cherish memories of Robert's lighthearted humor. At a young age, Robert developed a passion for music, video games, and cars that continued throughout his adult life. After graduating high school, Robert received certification in autobody collision repair from Maricopa County Skills Center. Grandparents Sam and Sally Nieto, and Lucia and Albert Guzman Sr. are incredibly proud of their grandson's achievements. Robert will always be remembered in our hearts as an incredibly caring, courageous, and creative person. Our memories of him will be forever filled with tears and laughter. May he rest in peace with his Tata Sam and other beloved family in heaven. Funeral services for Robert will be held Sunday July 14, 2019 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary at 9:30 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019