Robert H. Cooley
Robert H. Cooley

Payson - Robert H. Cooley passed away on 4/7/20 at home with his wife, son & daughter beside him. He was born on 4/26/35 to Sara & Robert Cooley. He was raised in Prescott & had a great time growing up there.

He was preceded in death by both parents & his brother John. He is survived by wife, Martha, son, Michael (Melissa), granddaughters Paige, Bridget, grandson, Cort. Daughter Beth & grandsons, Brandon, Esteban, Juan & granddaughter Reana.

He was a graduate of the U of A, College of Agriculture. He was in the Ag industry for forever, farmed with good friend Norman Saba & son Michael. Norman retired & Mike & Bob farmed until Bob retired in 2007. He lived in Payson for 20 yrs.

He was a proud member of the Marines & served from 1954 - 1956 with time spent in Korea.

He was a generous soul, wonderful to anyone that worked for him-except his children. He gave a ton & expected a lot. Bob loved to hunt, fish, camp, & ski - he was pretty good on the skis. People would call him Jon Claude Cooley. He & the family had many good trips to mountains of Co., AZ, Utah, beaches in Mexico. He & Martha had some great trips to Africa, Brazil, Costa Rica, New Zealand, etc. He definitely had a presence about him - tall & in good shape & always with his hat on. You knew he had arrived. He was great fun, a delight to know & be married to for 53 yrs. It was worth every bit of it. He was the glue for the family & we all miss him dearly.

There will be a party in his memory in Payson in Sept. or Oct. That date still to be determined. In the interim, have a glass of cheer & enjoy life. It really is quite short-and so much to do in so little time. Adios - we'll get together soon.




Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

