Services
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
(801) 405-7444
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. (Horton) Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. (Horton) Green Obituary
Robert H. (Horton) Green

Salt Lake City, UT - Robert H. (Horton) Green passed away peacefully due to the complications of age, on December 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Robert made his debut at his grandparents' ranch in Menan, Idaho on November 16, 1927 into the arms of his beloved parents Charles Wesley and Lola Leavitt Green. An adventurous young man, Bob enjoyed an active childhood in the majesty of the outdoors. His family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona right before he turned 14 and his adventures continued.

A US Navy Veteran of World War II, and a practicing attorney for 41 years in Phoenix, Bob was a founding partner of the Robbins and Green Law Firm. An avid family man, Robert was preceded in death by the love of his life, Irene Rowan, to whom he was blissfully wed for 63 years. They raised their family in the Arcadia District of Phoenix, where they never tired of their view of Camelback Mountain illuminated by desert sunsets. Bob was active in the community and with his wife served others freely.

Robert was also preceded in death by his beloved sisters Zara Fay Herbert and Lucille Romney, and daughter Susan. He is survived by his loving brothers, Ronald Green (Bebe) of Palm Desert CA, Boyd Green (Sue) of Sequim WA, and Wesley Green (Susan) of McMinnville OR. He is also survived by his adoring children- Shauri Campbell (Tom), of Missouri City TX, Shelli Jones (Richard) of San Diego and Salt Lake City, Staci Skabelund (Doug) of Laveen AZ, and Robert H. Green, Jr (Jenn) of Ahwatukee AZ.

Robert adored his 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren who survive him.

This great man will be honored with a Celebration of his noble life on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo Utah. There will be a visitation with the family beginning at 10:30 that morning. Robert will be interred next to his cherished wife in the Provo City Cemetery. A gentleman of highest integrity and kindness, Bob will be deeply missed by his family, and all blessed to know and love him. To share condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -