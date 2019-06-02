|
Robert H. Thielen
- - Robert H. Thielen passed away on May 22, 2019. Born in Dubuque, IA in 1931 to Helen & Roy Thielen, he spent his formative years in Bartlesville, OK where he graduated from high school & received a football scholarship to Oklahoma State University. Following graduation & 3 years in the US Army (served in Munich, Germany), he was offered a job by Phillips Petroleum Co. & sent to work in Raliegh, NC as a Lubrication Salesman. There, he met & married his love, Lucy. In 1967, he & his family moved to Tempe, AZ where he started his own company, Traction Care, serving several hospitals in the valley with traction equipment & set ups. He retired at the age of 80, enjoying travel, his grandkids, reading & walking. He is survived by his wife Lucy, his daughter Lisa Bowerman & her husband Paul of Gilbert, AZ, daughter Katherine Thielen of Portland, OR, & son Gregory Thielen, of Palm Desert, CA. He also leaves behind his very special grandkids: Steven & Ben Bowerman, & Emilee, Kate, & Abby Thielen. He is lovingly remembered for his many kind & generous acts, along with the smiles & laughter he brought to those around him. As per Bob's request, his family will have a private celebration remembering fun times & laughter. His ashes will be held by Lucy & at the time of her passing they will have a joint memorial & their ashes will be joined together for eternity.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019