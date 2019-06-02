Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thielen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Thielen


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert H. Thielen Obituary
Robert H. Thielen

- - Robert H. Thielen passed away on May 22, 2019. Born in Dubuque, IA in 1931 to Helen & Roy Thielen, he spent his formative years in Bartlesville, OK where he graduated from high school & received a football scholarship to Oklahoma State University. Following graduation & 3 years in the US Army (served in Munich, Germany), he was offered a job by Phillips Petroleum Co. & sent to work in Raliegh, NC as a Lubrication Salesman. There, he met & married his love, Lucy. In 1967, he & his family moved to Tempe, AZ where he started his own company, Traction Care, serving several hospitals in the valley with traction equipment & set ups. He retired at the age of 80, enjoying travel, his grandkids, reading & walking. He is survived by his wife Lucy, his daughter Lisa Bowerman & her husband Paul of Gilbert, AZ, daughter Katherine Thielen of Portland, OR, & son Gregory Thielen, of Palm Desert, CA. He also leaves behind his very special grandkids: Steven & Ben Bowerman, & Emilee, Kate, & Abby Thielen. He is lovingly remembered for his many kind & generous acts, along with the smiles & laughter he brought to those around him. As per Bob's request, his family will have a private celebration remembering fun times & laughter. His ashes will be held by Lucy & at the time of her passing they will have a joint memorial & their ashes will be joined together for eternity.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.