Robert HantlaRobert "Big Bob" Hantla (89) died on November 10, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife, Sylvia. He was preceded by his son, Dennis. Bob leaves behind two daughters (Shawn & Becky) and son (Jeff). He was a kind, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandpa. Bob lived a full life that included playing football in college for Kansas University and professionally in the NFL (San Francisco 49ers) and the CFL (BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers). He leaves a legacy of a wonderful family, which includes ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and countless friends. He affected many lives while coaching football at Scottsdale Community and Phoenix Colleges. His smile, sense of humor, and love for adventure lives on in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.