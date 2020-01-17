|
Robert "Bob" Hawkins Bullock
Robert "Bob" Hawkins Bullock passed away on January 15, 2020, from complications resulting from tonsil cancer. He was 61.
Bob was a friend—to know him was to have another friend for life. Whether you were a dear friend, a co-worker, or a bartender, nurse, contractor, or someone touring one of his open houses, he would show you the same unmitigated kindness that he showed everyone. He loved to host and entertain, promising an open and welcoming home to everyone he knew.
As a brother and an uncle he leaves behind five siblings; Jack, Pat Burgener (Glen), Pam Decker (Dan), Mike (Karen), Lori Hixon (Scott), and dozens of nieces and nephews, whose love and affection he both earned and bought, dispensing Skittles in exchange for pledges of loyalty as their favorite uncle. He loved spending time with his family in Colorado, on family camping trips, at CU football games, and for countless family events.
Bob was a father who would do anything for his daughter Aly and son David, and did. His children were his true joy and passion in life, and his only wish was for them to be happy. He was so proud of even their most minor accomplishments, and would brag about them to anyone he met. He'd tell you to visit Aly and her husband Ryan in Newburyport and book a stay at Castle Hot Springs where David farms.
Bob was a grandfather—he made several trips in the last year to Massachusetts to visit his one year old granddaughter Grace, and to spoil her like only he knew how.
For twenty years, Bob was also a husband to Tracy, who he was grateful to love and partner with in raising their children. Their marriage ended in divorce but their inspiring friendship endured until the end of Bob's life. He was also a son-in-law to Pat Reddick, who's admiration meant the world to him, and a brother-in-law to the Goodrum family, who always kept him laughing.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Carroll Bryant Bullock and Alice Marie Bullock, and his sister-in-law Sandy.
A longtime resident of the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix, Bob was born in Greeley, CO and grew up in Broomfield. He attended University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State University, but he would be the first to tell you there is more to life than an education.
After moving to Phoenix, he worked with nationwide restaurant chains such as Rock Bottom Brewery and ChopHouse & Brewery, developing new locations throughout the US. He enjoyed a second professional act in recent years as a successful agent with The Joffe Group at Launch Real Estate, putting to use his vast knowledge of Arcadia's homes and residents, and his effusive charm.
His love for the Arcadia neighborhood and it's people was unmatched. And the network of loving and fun friends he built over the decades is forever part of the Bullock family.
Bob and his family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Radiation Oncology team for their committed care and patience.
Bob would surely also implore anyone who knew him to donate to the next Democratic presidential nominee and ensure his or her election in November.
Few things made him happier than a perfectly manicured lawn, his father's vintage golf cart, and his Ford Excursion. Nothing will replace Bob's roaring laugh, which he employed often, the mischievous twinkle in his eye when he would playfully give you a hard time, the way he fixed you a very strong "Fresca," or his overwhelming generosity, acceptance, and kindness towards others.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 25th, at Bob's home at 4601 E Exeter Blvd in Phoenix. In true Bob fashion, flip flops are encouraged, no matter the weather. All who knew him are welcome.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020